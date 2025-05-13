Iran FM Araghchi hails strengthening consultations with Japan

Speaking in a meeting with senior Japan’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki, who has traveled to Iran to participate in 33rd Iran-Japan Vice-Ministerial Consultation, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that Iran welcomes the strengthening of consultations with Japan.

Araghchi referred to the long history of amicable relations between the two nations and stressed the need to further expand relations between the two countries in all fields, especially in the economic and trade areas.

He also welcomed the strengthening of consultations with Japan on regional and international issues.

Japan’s deputy minister for foreign affairs, for his part, pointed to the long history of friendly relations between Iran and Japan, emphasizing the importance of continuing consultations to develop bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Araghchi's deputy for political affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Namazu Hiroyuki discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, both sides also exchanged candid views on Iran’s nuclear issue, regional affairs, the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran, and other issues.

Referring to the importance and long history of the Iran-Japan consultative meetings mechanism, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized Iran's readiness to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, including economic-commercial, scientific-technological, and cultural-people fields.

Hiroyuki welcomed the recent talks between the United States and Iran, and while stressing the importance of advancement of dialogue and further cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that it is essential for Iran to take constructive and concrete actions in order to advance talks towards a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue.

MA/IRN85832021