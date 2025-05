The White House said Trump was making a “historic return to the Middle East”, the first official state visit of his second presidency, where he will concentrate on “strengthening ties“.

Trump’s repeat decision to visit Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip as president is a major acknowledgement of the country’s diplomatic clout, said Al Jazeera Correspondent Hashem Ahelbarra.

He chose the kingdom as his first foreign destination back in 2017, as well.

