Trump will accept a luxury aircraft from Qatar: Report

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The US president is reportedly set to accept a luxury plane from Qatar.

US President Donald Trump is planning to accept a luxury plane from the the Qatari government, a report says.

According to The New York Times, Qatar’s royal family will donate a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to President Trump.

The US president will reportedly convert the plane to be used as Air Force One, then continue using it for personal use after he leaves office.

The Boeing 747-800 costs about $400 million.

This is while the U.S. Constitution bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any king, prince, or foreign state, without congressional consent.

Trump plans to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in the first extended foreign travel of his second term. 

