Netanyahu meets with US negotiator Witkoff

The meeting was followed by Netanyahu's phone call with Donald Trump, according to media reports in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Israeli Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his assistance in the release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander.

According to Times of Israel citing Channel 12 report, Witkoff recently told families of captives held in Gaza that he disagrees with Israel’s approach to the war in the Strip, and believes reaching a new ceasefire and captive release deal is the correct next step to take.

MNA