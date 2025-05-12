  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 12, 2025, 5:25 PM

Netanyahu meets with US negotiator Witkoff

Netanyahu meets with US negotiator Witkoff

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with the US President's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and with the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

The meeting was followed by Netanyahu's phone call with Donald Trump, according to media reports in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Israeli Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his assistance in the release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander.

According to Times of Israel citing Channel 12 report, Witkoff recently told families of captives held in Gaza that he disagrees with Israel’s approach to the war in the Strip, and believes reaching a new ceasefire and captive release deal is the correct next step to take. 

MNA

News ID 231730

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News