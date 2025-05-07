Israeli forces kill at least 31 Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli attacks were scattered across Gaza on Wednesday, with 13 people killed in a strike targeting al-Karama School in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Also in the north, another three people were killed and several were wounded in a strike on a house in Jabalia, Al Jazeera reported.

Eight people were also killed, a father, his children and cousins, including five in a strike on a home in Khan Younis city in the south.

Another three people were killed, including a child, after a tent shelter was hit in Deir el-Balah, the central Gaza Strip. A wife and husband were also killed when a house was hit in Bani Suheila village, east of the Strip.

The attacks come as Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Tuesday night that 31 people had been killed and dozens wounded after an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Strip.

The intensified attacks are compounded by an Israeli blockade on essential supplies since March 2, leaving the enclave deprived of fuel items and food, including a worsening shortage of flour. Aid groups have said food supplies are close to total depletion.

MNA