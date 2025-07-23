Iranian Navy chopper intercepts US destroyer in Sea of Oman

According to a statement from Iran's military, the US warship approached waters monitored by Iran, prompting a rapid-reaction helicopter from the Third Naval Region of the Iranian Army's Navy (NEDAJA) to deploy.

The helicopter hovered over the destroyer and delivered a clear radio warning to steer clear of Iranian-monitored waters, Press TV reported.

In the ensuing standoff, the crew of the USS Fitzgerald threatened to engage the helicopter if it remained in proximity.

Iran’s Army Air Defense Command then intervened, declaring the helicopter under full air defense protection and ordering the American destroyer to change its course.

According to the statement, the USS Fitzgerald complied, heading south away from the disputed area.

The US military has not issued a public statement on the incident, which unfolded amid elevated tensions in the Persian Gulf following the recent US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iranian and US naval forces have had a long history of encounters in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz since the 1980s.

In 2019, Iran shot down a US RQ-4A Global Hawk drone near the Strait of Hormuz due to airspace violation.

The Iranian Navy frequently conducts large-scale drills in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, showcasing its capabilities and signaling deterrence against foreign powers.

