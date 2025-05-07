Imam Khomeini Port: Iran’s Strategic Gateway for Trad

Imam Khomeini Port is strategically situated in Khuzestan province, within Mahshahr County, on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf. The port is approximately 850 kilometers from Tehran and just 100 kilometers from Ahvaz, making it a key access point for both domestic and international logistics.

Imam Khomeini Port is a key component of the country’s maritime infrastructure. The port is integrated into Iran’s network of international corridors, reinforcing its role as a major transit and logistics center. PMO emphasizes the port’s importance for both national economic development and as a facilitator of international trade, particularly for bulk, petrochemical, and containerized cargoes.

Capabilities and Advantages

Multimodal Connectivity

The port offers direct access to the national railway system and major transit routes, facilitating seamless cargo movement across Iran and to neighboring countries. Its proximity to Mahshahr airport further enhances logistical efficiency.

Special Economic and Industrial Zones

Imam Khomeini Port benefits from legal facilities and incentives associated with special economic zones. It is adjacent to Iran’s largest petrochemical industry special economic zone and close to the Arvand Free Industrial & Trade Zone, supporting robust industrial and commercial activities.

Regional and International Trade Hub

The port is located on vital transit corridors connecting Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Turkey, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Eastern Europe to Europe. This makes it a pivotal gateway for regional and international trade.

Port Infrastructure and Capacity

Imam Khomeini port is capable of accommodating vessels up to 150,000 tons, and features a dedicated container terminal with an annual capacity of around 700,000 TEUs. The port complex also houses the country’s largest grain terminal by transaction volume, equipped with advanced machinery and technology for efficient port operations.

Diverse Cargo Handling

Imam Khomeini Port provides comprehensive cargo services, including Loading and unloading of liquid and dry bulk cargos, petrochemical products, minerals, grains, general, and containerized cargos. The port has Specialized terminals for containerized goods and grains. Including facilities for cargo stowage, grain silos, and storage tanks for liquid bulk and petrochemical products.

The port accounts for 34% of Iran’s total transit cargo, serving as a major transit point for goods moving between Iran and neighboring countries in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe. Its integration with national rail and road networks enhances its role as a logistics and distribution center.

Investment Opportunities

The port complex offers significant potential for investment in sectors such as factory construction, power plants, warehouses, storage facilities, and service centers. The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) actively supports investors with clear steps, dedicated packages, and regulatory guidance.

48M ton Cargo Throughput

Imam Khomeini Port reported a total cargo throughput of over 48 million tons in the last Iranian fiscal year (ending March 2025), marking a 1% year-on-year growth, according to port authorities. Containerized cargo operations saw a significant 30% increase, with 87,611 TEUs handled during the 12-month period, reflecting strong growth in port efficiency and container traffic. Imam Khomeini Port also accounts for 70 percent of Iran’s total unloading, storing, and distribution of basic commodities, positioning it as the country's primary logistics gateway for strategic imports.

