Iran, Venezuela vow to expand coop. on nuclear technology

The meeting between Eslami and Quintero took place at the compound of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization in Tehran on Sunday.

Eslami said at the meeting that "Venezuela is a country with great potential and I hope that these meetings will be effective in strengthening relations between the two countries."

"A good and dignified path is a path that provides and guarantees the independence of a country and its people," added the top Iranian nuclear official.

He also said that the imperialist system does not want other countries to progress in different scientific fields, including nuclear technology.

"The development of technological cooperation is a very important action that must continue. I hope that the Venezuelan people will achieve victory and their important goals by resisting the pressures from the hegemonic imperialist system," Eslami continued.

The Venezuelan official, for his part said that, "Fortunately, in recent years, we have established good cooperation, and with your help, we were able to launch the nuclear physics department at the Venezuelan University of Sciences. We are also trying to launch master's and doctoral degrees in this field at the Venezuelan Center for Scientific Research."

Quintero also stressed the need to use Iran's experiences in neutralizing sanctions.

