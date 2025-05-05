Iran, Pakistan FMs hold talks in Islamabad (+VIDEO)

The Foreign Minister said that during his trip to Islamabad, he will review bilateral relations and regional issues, and he is working to put cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on a better path.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on the goals of his official visit to Pakistan, Araghchi said that the relations between the two countries are of great importance, just as Iran's relations with other countries in the region, including India, are also important.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the situation in the region is very important for Iran, stressing Tehran's call for a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Araghchi further said that he is scheduled to have close consultations in Pakistan. "I am scheduled to meet with the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and regional issues will be reviewed."

MNA/