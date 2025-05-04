Iran unveils its latest ballistic missile 'Qassem Basir'

The Iranian defense minister, General Aziz Nasirzadeh told national Iranian TV during an interview aired on 20:30 news program on IRIB 2 tonight that the new solid-fueled missile will have better maneuverability as compared to the previous missiles, and will be immune against different air defenses such as THAAD, Patriot and those of the Israeli regime. It has a range of 1,200 km, the minister added.

The related film of the missile test-fire was aired on the IRIB 20:30 Program tonight, which showed the ballistic missile hit its target during the test launch exactly. The missile was said to have been tested fired last month on April 17.

The TV presenter also said that the missile has higher maneuverability after gaining experience from last year's two retaliatory operations known as True Promise 1 and 2 against the Zionist Israeli regime.

Speaking to national TV presenter in the interview, the defense minister warned the Americans that "If we are attacked or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might."

"We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard," General Nasirzadeh underscored.

"We are not enemies of our neighboring countries, and they are our brothers, but American bases on their soil will be our targets," he warned.

MNA