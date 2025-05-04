Iran's defense minister issues stark warning to Americans

Speaking to the Iranian national TV presenter in an interview aired on Sunday evening, which also showed the new domestically made Iranian missile Qassem Basir, the defense minister warned the Americans that "If we are attacked or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might."

"We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard," General Nasirzadeh underscored.

"We are not enemies of our neighboring countries, and they are our brothers, but American bases on their soil will be our targets," he warned.

