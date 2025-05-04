Yemen missiles attack Israel Ben Gurion Airport (+VIDEO)

Following alerts activated across central Israel in response to launches from Yemen, there is a suspected impact near Ben Gurion Airport, Zionist sources reported.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a mushroom cloud of smoke rising near the airport.

Teams are conducting searches in the area. The IDF spokesperson updated that reports of an impact were received and details are under investigation.

Ben Gurion Airport halted flights as air raid sirens blared following a Yemeni missile launch.

According to latest reports, the casualty count of the attack on Ben Gurion International rises to 6.

MNA/