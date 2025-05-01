  1. World
US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz being replaced

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Local media in the United States have said that President Donald Trump has fired National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his team.

The first report about Waltz came out a few hours ago and now CBS is reporting that he's out along with deputy Alex Wong.

The initial report says US Special Envoy to the Middle East could be Steve Witkoff who has been negotiating with Russia and Iran. The again, there was a hit on Witkoff just yesterday in the New York Post.

It's expected to be announced on the weekend but that timeline could change.

The move could also help to explain why US-Iran negotiations scheduled for this weekend were delayed. Waltz retired from the army reserve stepped down from Congress in January to take the job. He replaced Jake Sullivan who was Biden's National Security Advisor for his entire term.

Trump had 8 advisors in the role in his first term, starting with Michael Flynn.

