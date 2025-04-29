China's Pres. XI extends condolences to Iran over port blast

Xi said he was deeply grieved to learn that a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas caused heavy casualties, Xinhua reported.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

A powerful blast rocked the port on Saturday after a fuel tanker detonated. The explosion triggered a large fire, which was put out earlier today.

The officials of Hormozgan, where the Shaid Rajaee port is located, said on Monday that the fire at the port was extinguished, adding that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent inferno rose to 70.

They also said that the cleanup operations and debris removal will take about 20 days.

