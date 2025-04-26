Third round of Iran-US talks kick off in Oman

After holding two rounds of indirect talks with Oman's mediation, one in Muscat and another in Rome, Tehran and Washington reached an understanding to hold technical and expert-level sessions in parallel with the presence of senior negotiators from Iran and the US on April 26 in Muscat.

Iran has stressed that progress in the negotiations depends on the goodwill, seriousness, and realism of the other party. According to the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, the Iranian delegation will adjust every step of the talks based on past experiences and the behavior of the US.

MP/