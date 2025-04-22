Iran, Tajik interior ministers ink MoU on security coop.

Iran’s Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni and his Tajik counterpart Militia Colonel General Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Dushanbe on Tuesday. Signing the MoU comes in continuation of agreements reached between the two countries during the January visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Republic of Tajikistan.

This document covers areas of combating organized terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of nationals, Momeni said, adding, “It seems that with the implementation of this cooperation document, we will witness greater security in both countries.”

Pointing to the common issues between Iran and Tajikistan, the Iranian interior minister pointed out that issues such as combating terrorism, narcotic drugs, and organized crime, which is known as regional and cross-border crime, can be the basis for bilateral interactions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Momeni referred to the age-old cultural and historical relations between Iran and Tajikistan and added, “In addition to the economic and security fields, there is a very high level of cultural cooperation between the two countries.”

The development of cultural cooperation can bring the two countries closer together in terms of culture and tourism, he noted.

MA/6443572