Apr 18, 2025, 11:33 AM

AEOI spox:

Deputy director of IAEA to travel to Tehran within two weeks

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi says that a deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran within the next two weeks for further discussions.

Kamalvandi said the trip was agreed following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent visit to Iran and falls within the framework of ongoing technical cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

“This visit was pre-arranged and is part of our continuing engagement with the Agency,” the AEOI  said.

According to the senior Iranian nuclear official, Grossi's deputy is scheduled to come to Tehran to review various issues.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has six deputies, while Kamalvandi did not say which one of them will travel to Tehran.

The IAEA chief arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day official visit and, after holding meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami left Tehran for Vienna yesterday, Thursday. 

