Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, arrived in Tehran on Thursday, for a significant visit expected to further cement the improving relations between the two regional powers, according to a report by Qatari television Alaraby TV.

Prince Khalid is expected to hold crucial meetings with high-ranking Iranian military and political officials during his stay.

He will meet Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in Iran, and subsequently, other important meetings will be arranged for him.

MNA