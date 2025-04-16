Iran's government cannot afford to wait for deal with US

In a post on X, Mohajerani emphasized that even if a deal is reached, it may take months or even years for its effects to be felt in development and people’s lives.

She noted that the government’s position aligns with that of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who said national problems should not be tied to negotiations. This is precisely the perspective that governs the administration, she wrote.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday that none of Iran’s industrial, economic, construction-related, or cultural affairs are in any way dependent on the talks with the US.

“The negotiations may or may not yield results. We are neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about them. Of course, we are very skeptical of the other party, but confident in our own capabilities,” the Leader said during a meeting with high-ranking government officials.

He also cautioned the officials that the nation’s affairs must not be conditioned on the Oman talks.

Mohajerani, in her X post, also stressed the need for an urgent, independent response to ongoing challenges, saying various working groups and committees are continuously reviewing and addressing the country’s current issues.

“The administration’s main source of support is the people’s trust and cooperation,” she said, adding that the path forward lies in solidarity and relentless pursuit of real solutions, not in waiting for not-so-certain breakthroughs.

