Apr 16, 2025

5 passenger plane makes emergency landing at Shiraz airport

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Five passenger planes made an emergency landing at Shiraz Shahid Dastgheib International Airport in Shiraz on Wednesday.

The director general of the Fars Airports organization Fakhreddin Keshavarz announced that the emergency landing made due to adverse weather conditions in Kish and Assaluyeha airports.

These flights were diverted due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airports and landed at Shiraz Airport.

He said that following the improvement of the air conditions and the clarity of the sky, the passenger plane left Shiraz for Assaluyeh after a nearly one-hour stay at Shiraz airport.

