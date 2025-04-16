Israeli regime martyrs two Palestinian young men in Jenin

According to the Palestinian Shahab News Agency, Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths in Jenin by Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths by Israeli soldiers in southern Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The ministry added that Muhammad Omar Muhammad Zakarneh, a 32-year-old youth, and Marouh Yasser Rateb Khazimiyeh, a 19-year-old youth, were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday morning.

Palestinian sources released images of the scene of the martyrdom of the two Palestinian youths.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad in Jenin announced in a statement that"Our fighters in Masaliyah in the northern West Bank targeted the occupation forces' weapons with several bombs and engaged i fighting with the enemy soldiers on several fronts."

MNA/6437027