Informed source disclose details on Iran-US closed-door talks

There’s not a lot of information and visibility on what is going on behind closed doors in Muscat.

But Al Jazeera has learned from a source close to the negotiations that both sides were asked to produce a position paper, laying out the areas they think are important for the discussion and their red lines – the things that cannot be discussed and must not be crossed.

Those two papers will then be swapped, so they’ll each get to see the other side’s key position on this.

The Iranian side has said these talks must be limited to the nuclear issue, the source said.

The other thing that we understand relates to the issue of whether these talks will be direct or indirect, with the Omanis going from room to room and speaking with either side, it added.

"Our understanding from the source is that the Iranian side does not have instructions from Tehran to have direct meetings," the source said.

MNA/