FATF not on agenda of Expediency Council: Chairman

Speaking at a meeting of the media persons on Monday, the ayatollah emphasized that the FATF is not discussed at the council at all, because, it was not referred to the council.

Ayatollah Larijani stated that Palermo and CFT are separate issues from the FATF and said that the FATF has stipulated that Palermo and the CFT must be approved.

The FATF is not discussed at all in the council, because it was not referred to the council, he said, adding that the council only examines the CFT and Palermo, which were approved in the Parliament (Majlis) and criticized by the Guardian Council.

Earlier, a commission at the Iranian Expediency Council approved the FATF |(Financial Action Task Force)-related bills known as Palermo and CFT.

Hossein Mozaffar said that the Joint Commission of the EC has approved Iran's accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Palermo, and the CFT (Countering the Financing of Terrorism) bills.

He said, "but since the EC agreement on this issue requires a three-quarters majority of votes of the members," adding that the path to final approval of the bills will likely be bumpy.

Mozaffar further said that the final decision on Iran's membership in the FATF-related bills will be made in the next Iranian year of 1404, which will begin on March 22.

The supporters of Iranian accession to those FATF-related bills argue that accepting the conventions could ease the pressure of foreign sanctions on the country.

