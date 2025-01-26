Expediency Council starts reviewing FATF-related bills: spox

Touching upon the process of reviewing the bills on United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime known as Palermo and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), Dehnavi stated that fifteen members of the three main commissions (Political, Security and Defense Commission, Economic, Commercial and Administrative Commission, and Legal and Judicial Commission) who are members of the Council, started reviewing the Palermo and CFT bills under the chairmanship of Ayatollah Amoli Larijani as chairman of the Expediency Council and with the participation of secretary of the Council, the secretary of the National Security Council, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, the deputy minister of economy and members of the Parliament.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a letter had requested the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to put reviewing the two bills on top agenda.

These two bills had previously been approved by the Iranian Parliament but were criticized by the Guardian Council, Dehnavi emphasized.

