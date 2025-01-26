Joining FATF must secure Iran’s national interests: MP

Referring to the re-investigation of FATF by the Expediency Council, Behnam Saeedi in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sunday stated that Iranian Parliament (also called Majlis) has announced its opinion on FATF, and currently, this issue is being discussed by the Expediency Discernment Council.

Preserving and safeguarding the national interests should be a criterion in this field, he said, adding that officials of the country should pay serious attention to the sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has repeatedly emphasized the preservation of the dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and pursuit of national interests.

Iran’s joining the Financial Action Task Force is possible provided that its provisions should preserve the national interests of the country, the legislator added.

