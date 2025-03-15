  1. Politics
Iran's EC gives initial approval to FATF-related bills

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – A commission at the Iranian Expediency Council has approved the FATF-related bills known as Palermo and CFT.

Hossein Mozaffar, a member of the Expediency Council (EC) told local Iranian media on Saturday that the Joint Commission of the EC has approved Iran's accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Palermo and the CFT bills.

He said "but since the EC agreement on this issue requires a three-quarters majority of votes of the members," adding that the path to final approval of the bills will likely be bumpy.

Mozaffar further said that the final decision on Iran's membership in the FATF-related bills will be made next Iranian year of 1404, which will begin on March 22.

The supporters of Iranian accession to those FATF-related bills argue that accepting the conventions could ease the pressure of foreign sanctions on the country.

