Yemen attacks US carrier with 18 ballistic, cruise missiles

Spokesman of Yemeni armed forces Yahya Saree delivered a speech today on Sunday at 17:00 GMT.

"More than 47 bombs have been dropped on various areas of Yemen by US enemy," said the Yemeni army spokesman.

"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to continue targeting US military assets in the region," he underscored

Saree said that the US enemy committed a number of massacres in its latest aggression last night, murdering dozens of people.

The Yemeni army targeted USS Harry S. Truman with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles in retaliation for the US aggression.

The speech comes as the United States and the United Kingdom launched a large bombing campaign against the Yemenis last night to shield the Israeli regime amid its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who was announced earlier on Sunday that he was going to deliver a speech a while later, recently said that Yemen had resumed its ban on Israeli ships as the deadline passed for reopening Gaza’s crossings, warning that the Yemenis would target any Israeli-bound ships.

Al-Houthi had recently given the Israeli regime a four-day deadline to open the crossings and let in aid.

