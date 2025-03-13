Enemies’ plots against Iran to get nowhere: president

Pezeshkian made the remarks at a meeting with artists and artisans from southeast Tehran province on Thursday, stressing that the enemies’ conspiracies against the Iranian people will lead nowhere, according to Press TV.

“As long as we have the national assets of specialists, elites, producers, industrialists, and artists, we will not be worried about oil sanctions,” he emphasized, referring to the capabilities of Iran’s scientists, specialists, artists, and producers.

“We face problems when we lose our assets. Any nation dependent on its material resources will eventually face ruin; therefore, we must focus on human capital—producers, artists, traders, and scientists. If we support them and do not hinder their activities, threats and sanctions will be ineffective,” Pezeshkian further stressed.

The Iranian president further noted that the United States is pressuring Iran since “we made ourselves reliant on oil and gas.”

“As long as we depend on the resources beneath our feet, if those resources are taken away or their sale is blocked, we will be in trouble. But if we create art and produce, no power can stop us,” Pezeshkian said, stressing that the government gives unconditional support for artists and is committed to providing a platform for their work.

The Iranian president highlighted human capacity for innovation, stating, “If we believe that we can solve problems with our own hands, intelligence, and abilities, no power can bring us to our knees.”

“We are sitting on treasure in Iran—this land is full of treasure. It is not befitting for us to be in the state we are in now. To overcome these conditions, we need a fresh outlook, unity, and renewed support. We must envision new possibilities for ourselves, and only in this way can we live together with dignity and pride,” Pezeshkian added.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have significantly worsened since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

The JCPOA, reached in 2015, required Iran to implement confidence-building measures to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Following the withdrawal, the Trump administration launched a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s economy through severe sanctions targeting its oil exports, banking sector, and other critical industries.

American officials openly admitted that the policy was designed to weaken Iran economically and politically.

MNA