UN rights chief urges swift stop to killing Syrian civilians

“We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women and children being killed in northwestern Syria,” Turk said in a press release on Sunday.

He also demanded investigations, saying there had been “summary executions on a sectarian basis” by unidentified perpetrators and by forces loyal to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, which currently controls the country.

“There must be prompt, transparent and impartial investigations into all the killings and violations, and those responsible must be held to account, in line with international law, norms and standards,” he said.

The UN rights chief also commented on the pledge made by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the HTS leader. “The caretaker authorities’ announcements of their intention to respect the law must be followed by swift actions to protect Syrians.”

Clashes between HTS forces and loyalists of the former government erupted on Thursday in the heartland of the Alawite minority to which ousted president Bashar al-Assad belongs, and have since escalated into reported mass killings.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) also called the clashes deeply concerning, saying the UN health agency is working to deliver emergency medicines and trauma supplies for the injured.

“WHO urges all parties to respect and safeguard health services to ensure medical aid reaches those who need it most. Peace is the best medicine,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

