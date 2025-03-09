Yemeni leader condemns Takfiris' crimes in Syria

Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in an interview with Al-Masirah TV on Sunday that "What is happening in Syria reveals the insistence of Takfiri groups on continuing their criminal and brutal behavior in killing innocent people in the most horrific forms of murder and slaughter."

"Takfiri groups in Syria have to be held to account for these crimes with their financial backers, who support them with money, political support, and military support. The consequences of the crimes in Syria are bad for the Takfiris and their supporters, because they think that they have received guarantees from America and Europe and thus are free to do whatever they want," the Yemeni leader said.

"The crimes committed by Takfiri groups in Syria are condemned and everyone should condemn them and everyone that observes morality should try to stop these crimes. Takfiri groups in Syria are massacring hundreds of defenseless citizens. Takfiris in Syria even film their crimes and release them on social networks and boast about it," he concluded.

MNA/6403137