US call for immediate end to killing of civilians in Syria

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday condemned the “massacres” of minorities in Syria and demanded that the interim administration hold those responsible to account.

“Syria’s interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria’s minority communities accountable,” Rubio said in a statement, according to AFP.

Almost 750 civilians were killed, mostly in close-range shootings, war monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.

The death toll from days of clashes between HTS-led militants and local people in the western Syrian areas has risen to more than 1,000 on Saturday.

MNA