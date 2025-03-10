HTS claims it stopped killing of civilians in Syria west

Hassan Abdul Ghany, the spokesman of the war ministry of Syria’s HTS-led regime said in a statement on social media that with the end of a military campaign against locals in the western provinces of Syria, public institutions were now able to resume their work.

“We are paving the way for life to return to normal and for the consolidation of security and stability,” Abdul Ghany said, according to media.

Reuters reports he also claimed that plans were in place to continue combating the remnants of the former Assad government and eliminate any future threats.

Ghany said “...We shattered their element of surprise and managed to push them away from vital centres, securing most of the main roads.”

Syrian news agency Sana quoted him threatening further retribution against forces local to the west of Syria.

The British-based Syrian Observatory has reported that more than 1,000 people were killed during two days of fighting, including 745 civilians, 125 members of the HTS-led regime's security forces and 148 fighters loyal to the previous Assad government.

