OIC foreign ministers’ meeting to be held at Iran request

Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi expressed hope that it would lead to practical action to stop military and political plans for the colonial destruction of Palestine.

Earlier last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed regional developments and an upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the phone call, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming OIC foreign ministers’ meeting, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The OIC, a 57-member organization aimed at strengthening solidarity among Islamic countries, is expected to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world, including political, economic, and security challenges.

MNA/