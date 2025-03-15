President Pezeshkian announces Iran-Eurasia FTA

In implementation of Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the "Law on the Free Trade Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States," which was approved by the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) in public session on Tuesday February 4, 2025 and approved by the Guardian Council on March 2, 2025 was notified to the Ministries of Industry, Mines and Trade, Economic Affairs and Finance, and Foreign Affairs for enforcement.

MA/6408815