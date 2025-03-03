Iranian film ‘In the Shadow of Cypress’ wins Oscar 2025

The 20-minute short film won the award during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening.

The short film was made by Iranian directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani and was a production of the Iranian Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

In the Shadow of Cypress uses geometric 2D animation to chronicle the relationship between a father and daughter as the former suffers from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

It delves into the kind of mental and physical challenges the captain and his daughter face while living at sea, isolated from the world.

This Academy Award win makes history as it is the first time that Iranian filmmakers have bagged a prestigious award in this category.

The two Iranian directors were not expected to attend the Oscars but they managed to obtain a last-minute visa and and only arrived in Los Angeles three hours before the ceremony.

Earlier, In the Shadow of Cypress earned major accolades at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, Lebu International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival.

It also left quite the impression by bagging multiple nominations at the Venice International Film Festival, Annie Awards, Anency International Animation Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and Clermond Ferrand International Film Festival.

RHM/