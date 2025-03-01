  1. Iran
Gunmen martyr two traffic police officers in Iran's Kerman

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) — Armed men martyred two traffic police officers in the southeastern province of Kerman on Saturday.

The two police officers were martyred by the gun men in Reigan County in Kerman Province in southeast Iran on Saturday afternoon. 

The traffic police were trying to stop the car when they suddenly opened fire on them, local Iranian media said.

