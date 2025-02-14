Yemeni military ready to confront US, Israeli armies

Speaking in a massive rally in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday which was held to show soldiarity with Palestine, Major General al-Atifi said that the armed forces of Yemen are ready to confrnt the US and Israeli regime in line with the order of the Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

"We will carry out painful military attacks against the enemies in support of our brotherren in Gaza and in confronting displacement of the Palestinians with God's support," said the minister.

The demonstrators in the huge rally in the Yemeni capital waved flags of Palestine and Yemen, while chanting slogans in denunciation of Donald Trump’s Gaza displacement scheme. They also chanted slogans in support of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement and other forces of the Axis of Resistance.

In their slogans, the demonstrators emphasized that they are not afraid of the United States and Israel, and will not allow the fiendish plot to proceed.

