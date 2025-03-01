US approves $3 bn military sales to Israel amid ceasefire

The Department notified Congress of the sales, which include munitions, guidance kits, and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The largest portion of the deal—valued at $2.04 billion—includes 35,529 MK 84 or BLU-117 general-purpose bomb bodies and 4,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads, Anadolu Agency reported.

Another $675.7 million package includes MK 83 and BLU-110 bomb bodies and JDAM kits guidance kits, with deliveries estimated to begin in 2028.

Israel will receive D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers for $295 million, with deliveries in 2027.

SD/