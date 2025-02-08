Iran envoy, Uzbek official stress boosting bilateral ties

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Mohammad Ali Eskandari, pointing out the significant increase in bilateral and multilateral cooperation in 2024, emphasized Iran's readiness to increase cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Uzbekistan in the new year.

Aloyev for his part stressed Uzbekistan's readiness to enhance cooperation in various fields.

