  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2025, 11:46 AM

Iran envoy, Uzbek official stress boosting bilateral ties

Iran envoy, Uzbek official stress boosting bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Uzbekistan discussed the development of bilateral relations with Bakhromjon Aloyev, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Mohammad Ali Eskandari, pointing out the significant increase in bilateral and multilateral cooperation in 2024, emphasized Iran's readiness to increase cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Uzbekistan in the new year.

Aloyev for his part stressed Uzbekistan's readiness to enhance cooperation in various fields.

SD/6371950

News ID 228042

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News