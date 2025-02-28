2 killed in Israeli airstrike in N Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli warplane fired three missiles into a small truck in the Ad-Doura neighborhood in Hermel city, according to witnesses, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

The state news agency, NNA, said two victims were killed in the attack, without providing details about their identities.

A similar attack targeted a car in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing one person, whom the Israeli army said was a member of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

In a separate attack, the army said it struck a Hezbollah observation post in the Aynata area in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone targeted the area near the tomb of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hashem Safieddine in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, causing property damage, said NNA.

Israel killed Safieddine in an Oct. 3 airstrike on the Harat Hreik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The attack Thursday came in violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

SD/