Lebanon's Hezbollah to bury Nasrallah in mass funeral

Nasrallah was assasinated on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike as he met commanders in a bunker in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Revered by Hezbollah supporters, Nasrallah led the Shi'ite Muslim group through decades of conflict with Israel, overseeing its transformation into a military force with regional sway and becoming one of the most prominent Arab figures in generations.

The funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs will also honor Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah for one week after Nasrallah's death before he was also killed by Israel, underlining how deeply Israeli intelligence had penetrated the paramilitary group. He will be buried in the south on Monday.

