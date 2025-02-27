Iran unveils homegrown Masaf rifle

Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, announced that the Masaf rifle, an indigenously developed firearm, has now become the official standard-issue weapon of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of a new equipment induction ceremony, Sayyari noted that in 1974, the G3 rifle replaced the M1 Garand as the Army’s official firearm, a standard that lasted 50 years.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Army’s Ground Forces Command, we have successfully developed a weapon superior to the G3. The Masaf rifle, entirely designed and manufactured in Iran, is now the standard firearm for our ground forces,” Sayyari stated.

MP/6392589