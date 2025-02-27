IRGC Navy Cmdr. unveils Shahid Delvari vessel capabilities

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, announced the addition of new vessels with defense, rescue, and firefighting capabilities, developed in collaboration with knowledge-based companies and backed by Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Admiral Tangsiri highlighted the newly built fire suppression vessel, a maritime ambulance, and the Shahid (martyr) Delvari vessel from the Shahid Qassem Soleimani class.

According to him, the firefighting vessel is designed to operate in Force 3-4 sea conditions and plays a crucial role in rescue missions. The maritime ambulance, designed by a knowledge-based company, measures 13.5 meters in length, reaches a speed of 50 knots, and has a range of 300 nautical miles for emergency operations.

Regarding the Shahid Delvari vessel, Admiral Tangsiri explained that it belongs to the Shahid Qassem Soleimani class and has undergone enhancements to carry helicopters and missiles with a 750-km range (developed by the IRGC Navy) and 300-km range (produced by the Ministry of Defense).

With a speed of 32 knots and an operational range of 5,000 nautical miles, this vessel is designed for resilience in challenging maritime conditions.

The IRGC Navy commander expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces General Staff and logistical support divisions, as well as knowledge-based companies and the defense industry, emphasizing that these achievements are the result of relentless efforts by domestic experts and the unwavering support of the Iranian nation.

