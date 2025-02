The officials of the Israeli regime constantly threaten Iran with military action, wrote Baghaei on his X, formerly Twitter, late on Thursday.

At the same time, the West blames Iran for its defensive capabilities, he said, calling the measure illogical.

Baghaei said that it is absolutely essential for the Islamic Republic to strengthen its domestic defensive power in a region in which an illegitimate entity is committing occupation and unlawful measures.

