Iranians make aircraft lighter with smart magnesium coating

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian researchers have successfully developed an advanced nanocomposite coating that effectively protects magnesium alloys from corrosion, a breakthrough that could reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency.

The project, titled “Corrosion Protection of Magnesium Alloys Using Smart Nanocomposite Coatings,” secured third place in the fundamental research category at the Kharazmi Youth Festival and was also recognized by the Asia-Pacific Technology Transfer Center.

Project lead Roqaieh Samadian-Fard explained that magnesium alloys, despite their light weight and high strength, suffer from low corrosion resistance when exposed to harsh environments, such as acidic rain or extreme atmospheric conditions. This limitation has been a major challenge in industries like aerospace, automotive, medical, electronics, and sports equipment manufacturing.

“Our goal was to address one of the key obstacles in using magnesium alloys by developing a coating that not only prevents corrosion but also actively responds to potential damage,” Samadian-Fard said.

“Traditional methods relied on a single protective layer, which, once compromised, accelerated corrosion rather than preventing it.”

She highlighted that the new coating operates intelligently, detecting early signs of corrosion and preventing corrosive solutions from penetrating the metal. “If the protective layer is scratched or damaged due to environmental factors, the coating autonomously identifies the affected area and halts further deterioration,” she added.

This innovation is expected to extend the lifespan of magnesium-based components, significantly cutting maintenance and repair costs, which amount to billions of dollars annually in high-performance industries.

