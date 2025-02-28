"We will not bow to bullies," Iran's president says

Referring to the mounting economic sanctions and international pressure, Iran’s President emphasized, "If we allow fear to control us, sanctions will cripple us. But we refuse to submit—we engage in dialogue, but we will not bow to global bullies."

"We will not take orders from those who bomb innocent women and children."

On regional diplomacy, he reiterated Iran’s commitment to peaceful cooperation while warning against threats, saying, "We seek no conflict with our neighbors—they are our brothers, and we desire living in peace. But if we are attacked, we will defend ourselves."

"We have the right to defend ourselves, and this is our logic," he emphasized.

