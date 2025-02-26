Ukrainian conflict may end soon, says Trump's special envoy

"I'm very, very positive about what he [US President Donald Trump] is going to do with this [conflict] <…>. And I absolutely believe and trust him that this war is going to come to a conclusion in the near term," Kellogg told the Fox News TV channel, according to TASS.

The US leader's special envoy criticized former US President Joe Biden's reluctance to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "And what happened with the last administration under President [Joe] Biden? He didn't even talk to people. <…> He didn’t talk to [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un for four years, he didn't talk to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin for over two and a half years. President Trump reaches out right away. He knows he has to talk to anybody out there who is going to be involved in [the] deal-making," Kellogg pointed out.

In a telephone conversation on February 12, the presidents of Russia and the United States discussed, among other things, the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, Trump spoke in favor of an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful settlement. Putin emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict and agreed with the US leader that a long-term settlement can be reached through peaceful negotiations, the Russian president's press service said.

SD/