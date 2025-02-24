Araghchi stresses Iran's support for security of Caucasus

In this meeting, the Foreign Minister of Iran, recalled the strong and stable relations between the two countries, emphasizing the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations between the two sides in all areas of mutual interest, which in turn will be in the interest of the stability and security of the South Caucasus region.

Araghchi also considered it necessary for all countries in the region to continue their efforts to safeguard regional stability and security and respect the national and territorial sovereignty of other countries, and emphasized that security and stability in that region requires continued intra-regional cooperation and coordination and the absence of unconstructive interventions.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, for his part, described the relations between Armenia and Iran as privileged and very important, and valued the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia and the concern of all countries in the region regarding geopolitical sensitivities.

Mirzoyan also emphasized his country's determination to enhance relations with Iran in all economic, commercial, cultural and transportation fields.

