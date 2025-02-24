Iranian, Venezuelan foreign ministers meet in Geneva

This afternoon, after speaking at the high-level meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

Iranian Foreign Minister also held talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Bahran on the sidelines of a UN meeting in Geneva on Monday.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya were other officials the top Iranian diplomat held meetings with in Geneva.

MNA/IRN85761359