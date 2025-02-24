  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2025, 9:17 PM

Iranian, Venezuelan foreign ministers meet in Geneva

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil in Geneva on the sidelines of the 58th UN Commission on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

This afternoon, after speaking at the high-level meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

Iranian Foreign Minister also held talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Bahran on the sidelines of a UN meeting in Geneva on Monday.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya were other officials the top Iranian diplomat held meetings with in Geneva.

