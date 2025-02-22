Turkey’s Erdogan may visit Syria before Ramadan

Turkish journalist Doğan Şentürk announced in a program that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon travel to Syria and hold his first Ramadan iftar (fast breaking) in Damascus, Syria.

The main focus of talks between Erdogan and the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Muhammad al-Jolani is expected to be the reconstruction of Syria and fight against terrorism.

After talks between officials of the two countries, important agreements are expected to be signed between the two sides in the fields of economy, transportation, communications, agriculture, and military cooperation.

MNA